Laurie Anderson Announces New Album Amelia for August 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Road To Mandalay”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 22nd, 2024 - 1:00 PM

Laurie Anderson has announced her first album in six years, Amelia, set to be released on August 30th via Nonesuch. Cited from Brooklyn Vegan, Anderson’s Amelia album is based on the historical figure, Amelia Earhart, and her tragic flight. Anderson is quoted as saying she was heavily inspired by Amelia Earheart’s pilot diaries and the telegrams she wrote to her husband.

Amelia comes a few months after Anderson’s performance at the Big Ears Festival. Brooklyn Vegan also reports that the album “features Czech orchestra Filharmonie Brno conducted by Dennis Russell Davies, and contributions from ANOHNI, Gabriel Cabezas, Rob Moose, Ryan Kelly, Martha Mooke, Marc Ribot, Tony Scherr, Nadia Sirota, and Kenny Wollesen.”

Anderson has recently released a single set to be included on Amelia, titled “Road to Mandalay” :

Amelia Track List: