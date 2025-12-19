Ghost Announce FeedLA & Serve Robotics Partnership With New Skele-Bot

Home News Steven Taylor December 19th, 2025 - 4:56 PM

Swedish metal band Ghost worked to give back to their fans and communities at large by partnering with Serve Robotics too assist California-based FeedLA and help provide food for fans on the west coast. Starting Friday, December 19th, the band’s “Skele-Bot” will assist the YMCA group to make food deliveries on what they call a “Day of Deliverance.” In a post to Instagram, the group showed off the Skele-Bot and spoke more on the day.

The somewhat humorously over-edited video shows off the machine, an autonomous delivery robot adorned with the band’s ghoulish logo and iconography. Yet the machines help work towards a goal that is nothing but noble, making deliveries to the Los Angeles neighborhood of Inglewood, which is also set to be where the band will end their Skeletour World Tour on February 23rd, 2026. “With this partnership between the band, the LA Y, and Serve Robotics, the members of GHOST are proud to bring attention to such a positive organization and its efforts to provide the basic human necessity that is access to fresh food,” the group shared in a release. The band shared more in their Instagram post, stating, “We all share more similarities than differences. Let’s not forget each other’s basic needs. Come together, together as one this holiday season.”