ZZ Top Announces Spring & Summer 2026 Tour Dates

ZZ Top have announced a 2026 US leg of their “The Big One!” tour, in addition to their joint “Dos Amigos Tour” with Dwight Yoakam. The US run kicks off on March 21st with ZZ Top’s appearance at the Outlaws & Legends Music Festival in Abilene, Texas and will run until mid-May. They will then stop in Amarillo, followed by cities including New Orleans, San Antonio and Madison, Wisconsin, according to Consequence.
Current members of ZZ Top’s Tres Hombres Fan Club can gain early access to tickets beginning on Wednesday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and the band’s website. The general on-sale opens on Friday, December 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
ZZ Top’s 2026 Tour Dates:
03/21 – Abilene, TX – Outlaws & Legends Music Festival
03/22 – Amarillo, TX – Civic Center
03/24 – Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center
03/26 – Brookings, SD –Dacotah Bank Center *
03/27 – Grand Island, NE –Heartland Events Center *
03/28 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Arena *
03/31 – Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Center
04/02 – Alexandria, LA – Laborde Earles Coliseum
04/03 – Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget
04/04 – Batesville, MS – Civic Center
04/06 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
04/07 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
04/09 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
04/10 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
04/11 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino
04/17 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena *
04/18 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater *
04/19 – Lexington, KY – Gatton Park Amphitheater *
04/21 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre
04/23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum *
04/24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena *
04/25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater *
04/30 – Oxford, AL – Oxford Performing Arts Center
05/01 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
05/02 – Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventure
05/05 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
05/07 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater *
05/08 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater *
05/09 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater *
05/14 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s
05/15 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
05/19 – Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre
05/21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum *
05/22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater *
05/23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena *
06/22 – Tartu, EE – Tartu Lauluväljak (Song Festival Grounds)
06/24 – Helsinki, FI – Veikkaus Arena
06/26 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla
06/28 – Trondheim, NO – Sverresborg Museum
06/30 – Malmö, SE – Malmö Arena
07/02 – Hamburg, DE – Stadtpark Open Air
07/03 – Friedberg, DE –Friedberg Open Air
07/04 – Northeim, DE – Waldbuhne
07/06 – Pardubice, CZ – Enteria Arena Pardubice
07/07 – St. Pölten, AT – VAZ St. Pölten
07/09 – Brussels, BE – Forest National
07/10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU – ROCKHAL – Main Hall
07/11 – Weert. NL – Bospop Festival
07/13 – Regensburg, DE – Open Air am Jahnstadion
07/14 – Zurich, CH – The Hall
07/15 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena
07/16 – Saint-Malo-Du-Bois, FR – Festival de Poupet
07/18 – Pamplona, ES – Navarra Arena
07/19 – Barcelona, ES – Poble Espanyol
07/20 – TBA
07/22 – Valencia, ES – Marina Norte
07/23 – Murcia, ES – Bullring
07/25 – Cadiz, ES – Concert Music Festival
* with Dwight Yoakam
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz