ZZ Top Announces Spring & Summer 2026 Tour Dates

ZZ Top have announced a 2026 US leg of their “The Big One!” tour, in addition to their joint “Dos Amigos Tour” with Dwight Yoakam. The US run kicks off on March 21st with ZZ Top’s appearance at the Outlaws & Legends Music Festival in Abilene, Texas and will run until mid-May. They will then stop in Amarillo, followed by cities including New Orleans, San Antonio and Madison, Wisconsin, according to Consequence.

Current members of ZZ Top’s Tres Hombres Fan Club can gain early access to tickets beginning on Wednesday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and the band’s website. The general on-sale opens on Friday, December 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

ZZ Top’s 2026 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Abilene, TX – Outlaws & Legends Music Festival

03/22 – Amarillo, TX – Civic Center

03/24 – Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center

03/26 – Brookings, SD –Dacotah Bank Center *

03/27 – Grand Island, NE –Heartland Events Center *

03/28 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Arena *

03/31 – Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Center

04/02 – Alexandria, LA – Laborde Earles Coliseum

04/03 – Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget

04/04 – Batesville, MS – Civic Center

04/06 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

04/07 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

04/09 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

04/10 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

04/11 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino

04/17 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena *

04/18 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater *

04/19 – Lexington, KY – Gatton Park Amphitheater *

04/21 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

04/23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum *

04/24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena *

04/25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater *

04/30 – Oxford, AL – Oxford Performing Arts Center

05/01 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

05/02 – Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventure

05/05 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

05/07 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater *

05/08 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater *

05/09 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater *

05/14 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s

05/15 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

05/19 – Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre

05/21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum *

05/22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater *

05/23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena *

06/22 – Tartu, EE – Tartu Lauluväljak (Song Festival Grounds)

06/24 – Helsinki, FI – Veikkaus Arena

06/26 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

06/28 – Trondheim, NO – Sverresborg Museum

06/30 – Malmö, SE – Malmö Arena

07/02 – Hamburg, DE – Stadtpark Open Air

07/03 – Friedberg, DE –Friedberg Open Air

07/04 – Northeim, DE – Waldbuhne

07/06 – Pardubice, CZ – Enteria Arena Pardubice

07/07 – St. Pölten, AT – VAZ St. Pölten

07/09 – Brussels, BE – Forest National

07/10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU – ROCKHAL – Main Hall

07/11 – Weert. NL – Bospop Festival

07/13 – Regensburg, DE – Open Air am Jahnstadion

07/14 – Zurich, CH – The Hall

07/15 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena

07/16 – Saint-Malo-Du-Bois, FR – Festival de Poupet

07/18 – Pamplona, ES – Navarra Arena

07/19 – Barcelona, ES – Poble Espanyol

07/20 – TBA

07/22 – Valencia, ES – Marina Norte

07/23 – Murcia, ES – Bullring

07/25 – Cadiz, ES – Concert Music Festival

* with Dwight Yoakam