UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2025 - 6:47 PM

Fronted by the unmistakable voice of Ali Campbell, who is be known as the legendary original lead singer of UB40, has announced the initial dates for the Big Love Tour in 2026. The shows kick off at the Grenada Reggae Fest, which is a major cultural event featuring international and local artists before the tour arrives in the U.S. with multiple stops in Florida and throughout the New York area. For tickets and more information, click here.

Campbell eternally remains the voice, the face and the sound of UB40. For the live shows, the artist is backed by the same band of world class players, who have performed with him since 2008. Tapping into the pulse of the Caribbean with respect and invoking the magic of its music with reverence, Campbell has struck a chord with one generation of fans after another as the founding frontman and original lead “vocALIst” of UB40 and now, as the namesake of UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL.

Big Love Tour Dates

4/11/26 – Grenada, West Indies – National Cricket Stadium

4/15/26 – Apopka, FL – Apopka Amphitheatre

4/16/26 – Cocoa Beach, FL – Cocoa Riverfront Park

4/17/26 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

4/19/26 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Ekhard Hall

4/25/26 – Austin, TX – The Far Out (Main Stage)

5/1/26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Oceans Casino w/ Matisyahu

5/2/26 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Casino w/ Matisyahu

5/3/26 – New York, NY – Kings Theatre