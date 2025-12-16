Testament Announce Spring 2026 ‘Thrash Of The Titans’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2025 - 12:17 PM

Today, it has been announced that Bay Area thrash band Testament‘s triumphant return continues in 2026 with the announcement of their Thrash of the Titans world tour landing in the U.S. this upcoming spring. The tour unites the Testament with fellow thrash bands OverKill and Destruction for one of the fiercest tours of the new year. For tickets and more information, click here.

While commenting on the tour, Testament frontman Chuck Billy says: “2026 looks like it is going to start with an explosion with the ‘Thrash of the Titans Tour.’ Joining us will be our Metal Brothers Overkill and Destruction. Our friendship has almost reached 4 decades. This is gonna be a Thrash Metal show you don’t wanna miss!”

OverKill‘s founding vocalist Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth briefly adds:”March can’t come soon enough. We are stoked to be part of this killer package, that will lay waste to the States! Let’s get this show on the road!”

Destruction founding bassists Marcel Schirmer chimes in with: “This is killer news — the THRASH OF THE TITANS tour is finally hitting America! So many fans have been shouting for this, and now it’s happening. The best tours happen when you roll with bands you respect, bands you can raise hell with — and when the bill just hits hard.”

Thrash of the Titans Tour Dates

3/14 – Portland, OR – Roseland theater

3/15 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

3/16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at the Complex

3/18 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

3/20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

3/21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

3/ 22 – Chicago, IL – Ramova Theatre

3/24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

3/25 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

3/27 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

3/28 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

3/29 – Reading, PA – Club Reverb

3/31 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

4/1 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

4/3 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

4/4 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

4/5 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

4/8 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

4/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

4/10 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre (No Overkill)