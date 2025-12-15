Dawn Richard Shares Alluring New Single & Video “A Flex’

Home News Juliet Paiz December 15th, 2025 - 6:19 PM

Dawn Richard is back with a new single and visual for “A FLEX,” and it feels like a confident reset. Released via Merge Records, the track marks her first return to pop since 2023’s The Architect and reconnects her with the forward-looking R&B sound that has long set her apart.

“A FLEX” is smooth but built on a stripped-back groove that lets Dawn’s voice do most of the work. The production is clean and futuristic, with subtle brass touches. It feels grounded rather than flashy. Lyrically, the song is about earned confidence. It is not loud or boastful, but rooted in experience, survival and self belief. Dawn delivers each line with a sense of calm control, making the track feel intimate yet powerful.

The accompanying visual keeps things just as focused. Shot in a single room and co directed by Dawn and Zildjian, the video shows her dancing freely with no choreography or distractions. The camera stays close as she moves, letting natural motion, breath and sweat shape the moment. Her body becomes the language of the song, drawing on rhythm and movement tied to her Creole roots. It feels raw, personal and intentional.

“A FLEX” works as both a return and a statement of purpose, hinting at a larger project on the way. With a hometown show at Tipitina’s in New Orleans on December 12, Dawn Richard reminds listeners that her power has always come from knowing exactly who she is and moving accordingly.