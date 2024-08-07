Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Share Intimate New Single “Traditions”

Home News Isabella Fischer August 7th, 2024 - 10:23 PM

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have unveiled their latest collaborative single, “Traditions,” a song that beautifully captures the essence of familial rituals and personal beliefs. This new release comes ahead of their second album, Quiet in a World Full of Noise, set to drop on October 4th.

“Traditions” is a minimalist masterpiece, where Richard’s hauntingly beautiful voice takes center stage, accompanied by sparse piano arrangements, echoey production, and light string accents. The simplicity of the production allows the emotional depth of Richard’s vocals and lyrics to shine through, creating an intimate listening experience.

Richard’s lyrics paint vivid pictures of traditions she grew up with, blending personal anecdotes with broader cultural references. She sings, /My mama covered the mirror when it rains/ /She’ll lay that brick in front of the door just in case/.

The chorus further emphasizes the theme with Richard singing, /You call it superstitious, I call it traditions/ /You call it lucky, I call it Blessings/. This highlights the contrast between how different people perceive rituals—what some might see as mere superstitions, others cherish as meaningful traditions and blessings.

In discussing the track, Zahn explained, “Dawn’s intimate vocal style on this brings me into her world while also making me think of my own life and family. I wanted to frame that feeling in the composition.”

Richard and Zahn’s album Pigments was widely acclaimed and named one of the best albums of 2022 by Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan and Pitchfork.

“Traditions” invites listeners to reflect on their own lives and the unique traditions that shape them.