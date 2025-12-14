Smokey Robinson Suspects His Accuser Allegedly Raided His Storage Unit But Her Lawyer Claims Video is Made With AI

Home News Steven Taylor December 14th, 2025 - 4:04 PM

As part of an ongoing case between Smokey Robinson and four of his former housekeepers who alleged sexual assault by the singer, Robinson recently accused one housekeeper of breaking into his storage unit, which was allegedly robbed back on November 22nd. This, as reported by Stereogum, as the latest in a swirl of accusations between the singer and the four accusers whom all anonymously identified as Jane Doe.

Security footage is reported to show an intruder stealing multiple boxes from the singer’s storage unit in southern California, who Robinson and his wife claim are one of the four accusers, known as Jane Doe 4. The couple are seeking an emergency retraining order, which Los Angeles County Judge Kevin C. Brazile has denied. “It’s blurry, like security tapes are, but it’s clear to Mrs. Robinson who it was,” said Christopher Frost, lawyer for the Robinsons. “You have to know the code, and you have to have a key to the lock. The only person who had that code and that key was Jane Doe 4.”

Jane Doe 4 herself denied these allegations, as did her lawyer, Herbert Hayden. “Our client has flatly denied any sort of involvement with this alleged burglary,” said Hayden. “It’s completely and patently false.” Jane Doe 4 was alleged to be at work when the storage unit was raided and was not contacted by investigators about the matter. Hayden added that the video had not been produced by Frost, further telling Rolling Stone that if the video clearly showed Jane Doe 4, it may be “some type of A.I. fabrication.” Frost provided statement to Rolling Stone in response to Hayden, stating, “The allegation that the video is somehow fabricated is false, desperate, and candidly, unethical. This is not a game. The video is the same one provided to us by the storage facility. If the Jane Does will waive their confidentiality arguments, we will share the video beyond the court. The court already has it, and so does the LAPD.”

The video has yet to be released publicly, with only claims from both parties available. Though artificial intelligence and deepfake technology has progressed greatly in the last year (including within the world of music itself), it remains to be seen if the accusations hold any water one way or another. Last month saw an additional two accusers speak up with allegations against Robinson.