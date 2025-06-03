Smokey Robinson Files Countersuit Against Accusers of Sexual Harassment Over Alleged Defamation and Elder Abuse

Home News Leila DeJoui June 3rd, 2025 - 5:44 AM

After being accused for sexual assault, the singer, Smokey Robinson, has filed a countersuit for $500 million. The countersuit has been filed against the people who have accused him of sexual assault. Earlier in May, the singer had faced legal action from four of his former housekeepers who have all gone by “Jane Doe.” They had accused him of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and creating a hostile work environment, according to an article by NME. The women sued Robinson for $50 million and claimed the alleged incident spanned from 2007 up until April of 2024. The lawsuit from the four women has resulted in Robinson filing a counterclaim against them. He is now claiming that they have allegedly fabricated the incidents of his alleged assault to extort money from him and his wife.

The claims on the countersuit include the claim that Robinson had treated the women like “extended family,” during their employment, and had provided money for clothing, dental work, vacations and more. The countersuits reads: “The depths of plaintiffs’ avarice and greed knows no bounds. During the very time that the Robinsons were being extraordinarily generous with plaintiffs, plaintiffs were concocting an extortionate plan to take everything from the Robinsons (everything over and above what they were freely given) and wrongfully destroy the Robinsons’ well-built reputations.”

In the original lawsuit, the women claimed that they were initially afraid to report Robinson to the authorities since they were afraid to lose their jobs. However, they claim that they are allegedly suffering from emotional and physical harm and more, because of the alleged assault from Robinson.