Dolly Parton Shares Persevering Cover of 4 Non Blondes “What’s Up?” Featuring Linda Perry

Dolly Parton decided recently to share a cover of the song “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes and decided to work with Linda Perry on the track. A classic song brought back into the light by Dolly Parton and Linda Perry, former 4 Non Blondes leader. This cover is exactly what the song needed.

Stereogum states on the subject, “Dolly Parton’s version of ‘What’s Up?,’ which appears on ROCKSTAR, features Linda Perry, the former 4 Non Blondes leader who became a hugely successful pop songwriter after that band’s demise. Parton does not start the song by singing about 25 years of her life and still trying to get up that big, big hill. Instead, she goes with ‘all these years,’ a nice way of acknowledging that she’s slightly older than 25. In the song’s video, Parton and Perry lip-sync while surrounded by little kids.

Those of us who were teenagers in the ’90s might have primarily snarky feelings about ‘What’s Up?,’ but Dolly Parton evidently does not agree with us. She puts a whole lot of force and feeling into the song, and I have to say, it does sound better coming from her.”

The cover starts with a twangy version of the classic riff from the original “What’s Up” and it adds a little of Parton’s vibe to it. The seemingly country-leaning sound plays beautifully with Parton’s vocals. Parton definitely adds her own spin to the classic song and you won’t want to miss it. Make sure to check it out below!