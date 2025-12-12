Brian Eno, Neneh Cherry And More Collaborate On New Single “Lullaby” to Benefit Palestine

Home News Ajala Fields December 12th, 2025 - 9:25 PM

A Palestine benefit single from an ensemble including Brian Eno, Neneh Cherry and Nadine Shah is out today. Credited to Together for Palestine, the British-based operation that put on a major benefit concert in September, “Lullaby” is a cover of the traditional Palestinian song “Yamma Mweel El Hawa,” which Peter Gabriel has adapted from an English translation. The Palestinian musician Nai Barghouti arranged and recomposed the song with Shards’ Kieran Brunt. Kieran Brunt, Benji B and Henri Davies produced “Lullaby,” which also features Amena, Lana Lubany, Leigh-Anne, London Community Gospel Choir, Sura Abdo, Tyson, Yasmeen Ayyashi and Ysee, according to Pitchfork.

Eno has said that they were aiming for the United Kingdom’s coveted No. 1 spot on the Christmas singles chart. “After a year defined by unimaginable loss, grief and injustice, we want to end with an act of love for Palestine’s children,” he said. “‘Lullaby’ reflects their beauty, their longing and their hope. If we rally together and download it, we have a real shot at landing Christmas No. 1—and turning that moment into vital life-saving support for Gaza’s families.” All proceeds go to Choose Love’s Together for Palestine Fund, which supports the Palestinian-led organizations Taawon, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and Palestine Medical Relief Service.

Barghouti added, “This lullaby from our Palestinian musical heritage has been with me since early childhood. Today, it returns at a much-needed time as a reminder of what Palestinians will never lose: hope, defiance, beauty, and dignity.” The accompanying video for “Lullaby” can be seen below.