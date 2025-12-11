Southern California Venue Chain Reaction Announces Closure After Nearly 30 Years In Operation

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2025 - 5:41 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, the Southern California venue Chain Reaction went on social to tell their community that they will be closing down in 2026. On the post, the venue mentioned that it was not easy for them to make the choice to close down after 30 years in operation. “For almost 30 years, Chain Reaction has proudly fostered the alt-music scene by creating a space for a community that the outside world “just didn’t get”. From your local bands gaining their footing at their first shows, to the humble beginnings of huge acts you now love, we’re grateful to have held a place in this scene for as long as we did,” said Chain Reaction.

The venue adds: “This call wasn’t made quickly. We wrestled with it and have ultimately made the decision to close our doors.We want to thank every band, fan and attendee of our shows. We want to thank the scene that supported us for almost three decades. We want to thank you for the friendships and memories made in our special club. Thank you for supporting us through the years and when we needed it most.”

The last Chain Reaction shows will be with Movements and Militarie Gun on December 18 and 19, with additional support from Underbrook on night one and Cheridomingo on night two. The venue has a few other shows this month and people can find the venue’s final schedule here.