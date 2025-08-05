mxdwn Music

Former Kanye West Employee Seeks Nearly $100,000 In Legal Fees Following Harassment Lawsuit

August 5th, 2025 - 8:51 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

A former Kanye West employee is now seeking nearly $100,000 in legal fees following a harassment lawsuit against West. The employee has alleged that West subjected her to a “calculated campaign” of antisemitic and sexual harassment, and has claimed she was forced to spend nearly $100,000 in legal fees. NME reports that this lawsuit was filed back in February. 

The employee, who currently remains unnamed, previously worked as a marketing specialist at West’s fashion brand. She claims that her time spent working under West was filled with verbal abuse, discrimination and “constant degradation of women.” In a motion made on July, 30th,  lawyers involved in the case claim that these fees amount to $99,720 ( or £75,080). A hearing to determine the fairness of that amount has been set for September 12, though West’s lawyers are appealing the ruling that upheld the lawsuit.

She also alleged that the rapper had reached out to her and another Jewish staff member in a group chat and wrote: “Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler.” References to Hitler and Nazis ideology are not unknown to West, and this trend has landed him in public scrutiny several times. 

Other things West allegedly texted the victim included “Hail Hitler”, “You Ugly as Fuck,” “You stupid ass corny bitch”, “You Piece of Shit” and “Fuck You Bitch”. The employee was abrupt terminated from her job following a report she made about West to her manager. In April, the rapper filed a motion to strike the complaint, claiming the ex-staffer was trying to “suppress” his constitutionally protected right to artistic expression.

