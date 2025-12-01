The Enemy Share Dynamic New Single & Video “Trouble”

The Enemy’s current resurgence has seen them sell out their entire UK autumn headline shows, a run of 10 dates in which the electrifying reactions that they have received has created one of the best tours in their 20-year history. The band’s brand new track, “Trouble” is out today alongside its official video. The song ramps up anticipation ahead of Social Disguises, which is The Enemy’s first new album in a decade that will be out on February 20.

Blaring out in a riot of ragged riffs, taut rhythms and a punkish sneer from frontman Tom Clarke, “Trouble” is pure rabble-rousing energy. But that frenetic rush and biting energy further fuels the band’s love of gritty melody and a chorus that instantly and almost subversively sneaks into your memory. Lyrically it is a new take on something that The Enemy have always had a flair for: addressing issues and discussion points that will be quickly relatable for fans.

As for the music video and as a whole, for the ditty putsThe Enemy back on stage, which is their natural environment. Filmed in stark black-and-white, the trio power through a performance of the song with full-on intensity. Meanwhile, the visual’s rapidfire edits heighten the song’s raging dynamics. The music video was directed by Morgan Tedd.

While talking about “Trouble”, Clarke says: “Trouble’ has always felt to me like the spiritual successor to ‘Had Enough’. It’s a driving two-chord rant. I think every generation has, or will at some point experience the sensation that culture is changing and that they’re struggling to keep up. Trouble is about the moments of exasperation when you experience that struggle. When you realize you’re no longer part of counter-culture, or sub-culture, when you’re in that grey area between being anti-establishment, and being the establishment.”