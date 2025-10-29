The Enemy Announce New Album Social Disguises For February 2026 Release

Home News Juliet Paiz October 29th, 2025 - 11:34 PM

The Enemy have officially announced their long-awaited return with a new album titled Social Disguises, set for release on February 20, 2026. The record marks their first studio album since 2015’s It’s Automatic and continues the band’s exciting resurgence following their 2022 reunion.

The Coventry trio Tom Clarke, Andy Hopkins, and Liam Watts are currently tearing through a run of sold-out shows across the UK, proving that their loyal fanbase is stronger than ever. Since reuniting, they’ve played packed-out venues, appeared at major festivals and toured alongside The Subways and The Holloways, all while quietly working on new material that channels the same energy that first made them a household name.

Produced by Matt Terry, Social Disguises finds the band reconnecting with the youthful spark of their 2007 debut We’ll Live and Die in These Towns, but with a wiser edge. Clarke described the process as a labor of love, saying it took a year of writing, around ninety demos and another year in the studio to get it right. “We tried to make this record with the same mindset as our first,” he said. “Whatever happens, we’re proud of what we’ve created.”

The first single, “Not Going Your Way,” arrives next week and promises to deliver the same spirit that fans fell in love with. Lyrically, the album explores personal growth, communication struggles, cultural change and Clarke’s own experience being diagnosed with autism as an adult. Social Disguises is available now to pre-order in multiple formats through the band’s official store.

Social Disguises Tracklist

01 The Boxer

02 Not Going Your Way

03 The Last Time

04 Trouble

05 Controversial

06 Interference

07 Social Disguises

08 Pretty Face

09 Serious

10 Innocent