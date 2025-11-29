Opeth Shares New Animated Video For “§3”

Home News Leila Franco November 29th, 2025 - 1:48 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Opeth is commemorating the one-year anniversary of The Last Will and Testament with a new animated video for “§3,” a piece that deepens the album’s already intricate narrative. Created by Absynthe Moon Media, the visual brings the record’s storyline into a more sharp and unsettling focus. Musically, “§3” leans into Opeth’s brooding sound. Full of somber melodies, shifting dynamics and, of course, the sense of a looming revelation that mirrors the album’s themes. The track moves between quiet passages and heavier swells, embodying the tension that drives the story at the heart of The Last Will and Testament.

The video puts viewers at the reading of a 1920s patriarch’s will, where inheritance becomes a catalyst for unraveling long-buried truths. Characters exchange glances loaded with suspicion, alliances form and fracture in real time and the weight of the deceased’s final words lingers over everyone in the room. Rather than spelling out each twist, the animation invites viewers to piece together the obscured motives and hidden histories shaping the family’s dynamics. Through its sepia-toned palette and deliberate pacing, the visuals amplify the album’s main ideas of identities being warped by deception and the disintegration of people who believed they understood their place among the family. “§3” becomes less a single video and more a crucial chapter, expanding the world Opeth built across the album while still leaving enough unsaid for listeners to interpret the story’s mysteries for themselves.

This is not the end of the story in The Last Will and Testament. With a Winter 2026 tour right around the corner, fans are eager to see what more Opeth comes up with.