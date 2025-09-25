Opeth Announces Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi
Swedish progressive metal band Opeth have shared upcoming tour dates for Winter 2026. The Last Will And Testament North American Tour Part 2, is set to bring the band’s 14th studio album, the 2024 release The Last Will And Testament, to fans in The United States and Canada.
The tour will see the band travel across the United State sand end with a show in Canada, all across the month of February. Swedish heavy metal band Katatonia will support the group on the tour as a special guest. Tickets can be purchased on the band’s website, however currently it appears there is a limited presale occurring only for the February 6th showing at Boston. For the rest, it appears fans will have to wait for word on when the tickets are available to purchase, though they can register to be notified on alerts.
The Last Will And Testament North American Tour Part 2, 2026
02/05/26 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
02/06/26 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
02/07/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Filmore Philadelphia
02/10/26 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Jack White Theatre
02/11/26 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
02/12/26 – St-Louis, MP – The Pageant
02/14/26 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
02/15/26 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
02/16/26 – San Antonio, TX -Majestic Theatre
02/18/26 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
02/20/26 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl
02/21/26 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
02/22/26 – Sacramento, CA -Channel 24
02/24/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
02/25/26 – Vancouver, BC- Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre