Opeth Announces Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor September 25th, 2025 - 6:21 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Swedish progressive metal band Opeth have shared upcoming tour dates for Winter 2026. The Last Will And Testament North American Tour Part 2, is set to bring the band’s 14th studio album, the 2024 release The Last Will And Testament, to fans in The United States and Canada.

The tour will see the band travel across the United State sand end with a show in Canada, all across the month of February. Swedish heavy metal band Katatonia will support the group on the tour as a special guest. Tickets can be purchased on the band’s website, however currently it appears there is a limited presale occurring only for the February 6th showing at Boston. For the rest, it appears fans will have to wait for word on when the tickets are available to purchase, though they can register to be notified on alerts.