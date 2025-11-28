The Hellacopters Announce Volume 3 Of Cream Of The Crap Collected Non-Album Works For February 2026 Release

Home News Steven Taylor November 28th, 2025 - 4:12 PM

Swedish rock band The Hellacopters announced their latest volume of Cream of The Crap, their series of obscure and rare non-album releases. Cream of The Crap Volume 3, set to release on February 13th, 2026, will bring together 24 rare tracks for fans.

Following their successful release of Overdriver at the start of the year, now the Hellacopters is offering something old following their newfound success. Compiling releases from 1998 to 2005, the myriad of tracks were relegated to vinyl and out of print CDs until now. In addition to the original tracks, Cream of the Crap Volume 3 is also packed with covers ranging from Motörhead, Wilson Pickett, MC5, Smokey Robinson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alice Cooper, The Ramones, and The Nomads, as well as plenty more. Running over 75 minutes long, the release will be available on double vinyl, CD and digitally.

Cream of the Crap Volume 3 Tracklist