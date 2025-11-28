Shinedown Share Dynamic New Single “Searchlight”

Home News Steven Taylor November 28th, 2025 - 3:58 PM

American rock band Shinedown has shared their latest single, “Searchlight.” As Blabbermouth reports, the single is marking a new era for the band after a highly successful year. The song was previously debuted live last month at a show in Nashville, Tennessee. The video for the track can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

At last month’s show, Shinedown frontman Brent Smith introduced the emotional track by saying, “Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you’re willing to receive something from it — a song can come out of thin air. We didn’t find this one, it found us.” With the release, Smith had more to say. “‘Searchlight’ is a song about owning your true feelings. It’s an awakening of the soul. Lyrically it is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the moment you decide to go out into the world, and find your purpose. Musically it is an homage to all the music our parents, and grandparents brought us up on. It is a love letter to Americana, rhythm and blues, bluegrass, outlaw country, and, of course, rock ‘n’ roll. The creative process for this song was quite a journey, and we hope all the ‘fans/family’ feel that authenticity in every note, and every word.”

The video was recorded at the Grand Ole Opry, the day after it’s live performance. The video stars the whole band performing the track within a boxed set. “We needed the video to be artistic, but also to showcase a visual epiphany,” Brent said. “This was our very first time working with director, Andrew Donoho, and to his credit, there was a different treatment in the beginning, to which I asked, ‘Could we think a bit more outside the box?’ Andrew did not miss a beat and told me and the band, ‘Absolutely. Let’s find something that is true to the song and also represents the band in the most honest way possible.’ In our opinion, he was able to capture the essence of the song, by using practical effects, and smart camera work. We hope everybody enjoys the video as much as we enjoyed making it.”

“Searchlight” follows their already successful single “Three Six Five.”