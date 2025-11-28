Extreme Shares Music Video For “Here’s To The Losers”

Home News Ajala Fields November 28th, 2025 - 11:34 PM

Extreme‘s sixth studio album, Six, was released worldwide on June 9, 2023 via earMUSIC and has continued to impact fans and fellow musicians around the world. “Here’s to the Losers,” the video, completes their mission to create 12 visual interpretations of each song from Six. It is also meant to serve as a “Thank You” gift to fans.

In the video, each band member gives a nod to their respective high schools as they play their instruments in sports fields, gymnasiums and an ice-skating rink. Watch the new video below.

The song itself is dedicated to those who have fallen, but gotten up to try again. Gary Cherone explains, “It’s as close to an anthem as we’ll get. It just made sense to use this as the closing song on the album.”

“Here’s to the Losers” is a joyous singalong that caps Six, an album that found the band in impeccable form and back in front of their fans on a globe-spanning tour across the U.S., Europe, the U.K., India, Japan and Australia.