Bratmobile Shares Cover Of Blur’s “There’s No Other Way”

Steven Taylor November 28th, 2025 - 4:24 PM

American punk band Bratmobile have released The Real Janelle & The Peel Session Record Store Day reissue today, a rerelease of two of the feminist punk pioneer’s biggest albums. Not only does it mark the first digital release of The Peel Session, but it also includes new never-before-released tracks by the band. Amongst these is a 1993 cover of Blur’s “There’s No Other Way.” An official visualizer for the track can be found on the Bratmobile YouTube channel.

“Both The Real Janelle and The Peel Session were recorded within a month of each other, representing a slice of Bratmobile life in the summer of ‘93, so it makes perfect sense to rerelease them together in one package,” says Bratmobile frontwoman Allison Wolfe. “I’m especially psyched for The Peel Session since the recording quality is so good and it’s been nearly impossible to find (I don’t even own a copy!). We also get to kind of debut a “new” song, our cover of Blur’s “No Other Way.” Blurmobile!”

“Back in the day, there was either Blur or Oasis and you could not like both,” Guitarist Erin Smith said, “and I was definitely always solidly in the Blur camp. Their guitarist Graham Coxon has always been a keen supporter of the underground, and a huge Kill Rock Stars fan. It was the thrill of my life when Blur’s Great Escape Tour came through DC and Graham came up behind me, singing my signature one finger, E string only version of ‘There’s No Other’ way in my ear!! He had heard the Peel Session!”

The Real Janelle & The Peel Session Record Store Day reissue can be found across record stores today.