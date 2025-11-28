Atreyu Shares Powerful New Video For “Dead”

Home News Steven Taylor November 28th, 2025 - 4:37 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Despite the word of Atreyu lead vocalist Brandon Staller, it looks like the metal band managed to squeeze a release in before 2026 after all. Today, the band shared “Dead,” their first release in nearly two years. Alongside the single comes a video accompanying the track. It can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

Splicing between footage of the band and video of warfare and destruction, the dark video suits the explosive metal of the track. The video rapidly cuts between the band’s performance and footage of soldiers training, deployed and of war torn scenery. Some of the visuals are quite stunning and almost theatric in quality. Directed, filmed, edited and produced by Sean Stiegemeier, the video supplements a song that is “offering both longtime fans and new listeners a vivid glimpse into the next chapter of their career.”

“‘Dead’ lyrically is about a very real and very dark question,” Atreyu said of the track. “It was important for us for the video to match that energy. This video may be sensitive to some but to us it was important to match the reality and the gravity of what ‘Dead’ is about.”

Alongside this new song, the band is celebrating their “20 + 1 year anniversary” of their 2004 release The Curse with a tour that is still going strong. The band is still set to perform across the rest of November until the middle of December.