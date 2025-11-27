Speed Wins AU$80,000 From New South Wales Music Prize

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 27th, 2025 - 5:50 PM

A shock rocked the Australian music scene when the hardcore band Speed took home the inaugural New South Wales Music Prize. The award comes with a hefty sum of AU$80,000, recognizing the impact of their debut album. The win marks a major milestone for the band and for hardcore punk in New South Wales.

According to Pitchfork, Speed earned the prize on the strength of their 2024 album Only One Mode. The prize was established by the state’s government as part of a broader effort to support local artists amid growing competition from international acts on streaming platforms. Speed prevailed over several nominees including Ninajirachi, Rüfüs Du Sol, Barkaa and others for the honor.

The band blends aggressive hardcore with unexpected touches (most notably a trilling flute featured in their viral single The First Test) which sets them apart from many peers. Over the past year, they also opened for Turnstile’s North American tour, exposing them to a wider international audience.

During their acceptance speech the band dedicated the award to the broader hardcore community across Sydney and Australia. “This award belongs to them, the people around us who make it what it is,” they said, hinting that they plan to reinvest the prize money to support that community. In addition to validating Speed’s creative vision and growing influence, the win also underscores the ambitions of the New South Wales government’s music-support initiative. The overall prize pool for 2025 was AU$160,000 split across three categories.

Over time this kind of recognition could help give local bands a more level playing field against the global streaming giants. For Speed it is a major boost, and for the NSW scene, a sign that punk and hardcore still matter.