Lizzy McAlpine Releases Long Awaited Music Video For “Older” and New Vinyl to Celebrate Older (and Wiser)’s First Birthday

Skylar Jameson November 22nd, 2025 - 7:02 PM

Lizzy McAlpine’s deluxe album, dubbed Older (and Wiser), is celebrating its one year anniversary. With the album turning one, McAlpine has dropped the long awaited music video for the album’s title track, “Older”. The new music video was directed by sweetiepie, the duo made up of Neema Sadeghi and Ethan Frank.

The music video for “Older” is very pleasing to the eye, as it was filmed in the beautiful landscape of Mammoth Lakes in California. The video is in a washed out dull color scheme, which matches the melancholy yet calming nature of the song itself. McAlpine’s performance in the video also successfully captures the emotional energy of the song as well. It’s a somewhat nostalgic music video, as we see McAlpine on a playground Merry Go Round, before she gets up and new kids begin to play on it. See the new “Older” music video below.

In addition to dropping the “Older” music video, McAlpine has released an anniversary vinyl that includes new live versions of the album’s original tracks. For instance, McAlpine shared a new live version of the album’s lead single, “Pushing It Down and Praying (Live From AFAS, Amsterdam)”. The original version of “Pushing It Down and Praying” is a fan favorite and the new live version seems to be living up to the legacy of the original. She has also released a brand new merch collection in celebration of Older (and Wiser)’s first birthday, which can be found on her website, along with the new vinyl.