My Bloody Valentine Perform Together For First Time In Seven Years, Live Debut “Off Your Face”

Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2025 - 11:23 AM

According to NME.com, on November 19, My Bloody Valentine performed at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland under the moniker Isn’t Anything, which is a nod to their 1988 album of the same name. The surprise show marked the band‘s first gig since 2018. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the secret set, served as a warm-up for the band’s forthcoming shows, was scheduled to take place at a smaller venue but was bumped up to the 2000-capacity National Stadium due to overwhelming demand.

Secret My Bloody Valentine Gig. Fucking loud pic.twitter.com/qczfYk8xnf — Dee Beare (@MadBeare) November 20, 2025

While fans in attendance did not get to hear unreleased music, My Bloody Valentine performed “Off Your Face” from 1990 EP, Glider, live for the first time ever. Elsewhere, the band performed a slew of fan favorites, including “I Only Said”, “Only Shallow”, “Feed Me With Your Kiss” and other tunes.

Based from the video footage, it seems like the band was having fun performing because their energy can be felt though each sizzling guitar note, drum beat and vocal tone. Surely, this surprise performance is a sign that My Bloody Valentine will be offering more music to their fans in the near future.