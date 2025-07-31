ONErpm Signs G. Love & Special Sauce And Announces 5 Catalogue Albums For Digital Release In Summer 2025

Home News Leila DeJoui July 31st, 2025 - 9:13 PM

On June 30, 2025, the music company, ONErpm, announced that they signed the singer, Garret Dutton, who is part of the rock band, G. Love & Special Sauce. Dutton is known for his blues, hip-hop, R&B and alternative rock. With a discography that started over 20 years ago, it was important for Dutton and his team to align with a partner who not only appreciates their previous work and can share their vision for the future. ONErpm has a commitment to their vision as well as expanding their careers. ONErpm is also acquiring an international team that will support an artist-driven marketing approach to propel the group as they enter the next stage of their career.

As well as signing the band, ONErpm is also making a majority of the band’s catalogue available across all platforms. Five of the band’s albums that have been released in a physical format, will now be available digitally for the first time ever. The albums will be released this summer. The albums that will be available digitally are Back In The Day which was released in 1997, In The King’s Court which was released in 1998, Has Gone Country which was also released in 1998, Front Porch Loungin’ which was released in 2000 and Moonshine Lemonade which was released in 2011. Back In The Day includes early outtakes and rehearsal versions from their debut album. It will also include the original version of “The Recipe” and an outtake from “This Ain’t Livin.” Front Porch Loungin’ will feature b-sides and outtakes from the Philadephonic sessions.

In addition to releasing their discography digitally, they are also releasing two new projects later in the year. They are releasing a heartfelt tribute album, Ode to R.L, which is a tribute to the late blues artist, R.L. Boyce. The album was recorded with Boyce prior to his passing in 2023, but Dutton completed it in his memory. They will also be releasing a live album from the band’s 2024 30th Anniversary tour.