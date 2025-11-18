Bad Omens Shares New Single “Left For Good”

Home News Emily Lopez November 18th, 2025 - 6:31 PM

The heavy metal band, Bad Omens, is back with a brand new single “Left For Good.” The song was released on November 18th. According to BLABBERMOUTH, their newest song marks the fourth new release from Bad Omens this year.

“Left For Good” keeps with the dark tones of most Bad Omens songs. There are both heavier grunge as well as softer vocals, making the song emotional in its storytelling. There is also an accompanying music video that was released the same day. It tells the story of repeating emotions, as the person in the video alternates between running through a golden sunlit field, to being blindfolded in the woods and then to being in a dark room. It covers the spectrum of emotions, some being lighter and some being darker, almost chaotic. Fans have already begun expressing their love for the song as well as for the band.

In the past three years, Bad Omens has seen a surge in popularity, due to the release of their breakthrough third studio album The Death of Peace of Mind, as well as their single “Just Pretend” that went viral on TikTok. Over time, the band has kept up their momentum with the new singles as well as a tour they had in 2024. Bad Omens had also recently announced another tour that will be in Winter 2026. Given the amount of new music that they’ve been creating this year, there’s a chance that a some of these new songs will be performed during the upcoming tour.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister