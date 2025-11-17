Soulwax Releases New I ❤️ NY Compilation Album For Beats in Space Radio Featuring Beastie Boys, Deee-Lite, Vu, and More

Home News Emily Lopez November 17th, 2025 - 10:50 PM

Photographer: Marv Watson

Beats in Space Radio is a DJ mix show that did a complete transition to Apple Music. Not only that, but it originated from the Big Apple, as in New York City. To show that appreciation, Belgian electronic band, Soulwax, released a new compilation for Beats in Space Radio, titled I ❤️ NY. According to Brooklyn Vegan, during their first appearance on Beats in Space Radio, Stephen Dewaele explained that “New York was such a big part of our lives,” explaining their motivation behind the album.

This new album features appearances from a wide range of artists, including names like Beastie Boys, Deee-Lite and Vu, for a grand total of 34 different artists who make an appearance among the 28 tracks.

Noticeably, there are a few 2MANYDJS edited tracks peppered throughout the list. 2MANYDJS is not to confused with Soulwax, which has a full band. 2MANYDJS is the DJ work from only the two Deweale brothers – Stephen and David.

Track List:

The Philip Glass Ensemble — Rubric K Rob & Rammellzee — Beat Bop Black Meteoric Star & Will Powers — Freaks Only / Adventures In Success Jerry Harrison — Worlds In Collision Blondie & Fab 5 Freddy Chic — (Funny) Bone The Waitresses — I Know What Boys Like David Byrne & Brian Eno — Regiment Gong — Jungle Wind(o)w Yeah Yeah Yeahs — Art Star Deee-Lite — Deee-Lite Theme Run-DMC — Peter Piper The Minute Men — OK, Alright (2MANYDJS rework) ID — ID1 (from Beats In Space 185: Soulwax) Marta Acuna — Dance, Dance, Dance (Disco Version) 2MANYDJS Edit Unlimited Touch — Searching to Find the One (Remix) Ferrara — Love Attacks Again (2MANYDJS ‘Get Off The Speakers’ Edit) !!! — Hello? Is This Thing On? (Thomas N’ Eric’s Rub and Tug Throwdown) Theoretical Girls — U.S. Millie LCD Soundsystem — tonite (2MANYDJS Jack It Edit) Bobby O & Felix da Housecat — She Has a Way (2MANYDJS edit) / Silver Screen (Shower Scene) Beastie Boys — Bonus Batter Liquid Liquid — Optimo New Order — Confusion (Rough mix) Metro Area — Miura The Velvet Underground & Nico — I’m Waiting for the Man Le Tigre — Hot Topic BS 2000 — The Scrappy

Photo credit: Marv Watson