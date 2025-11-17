Soulwax Releases New I ❤️ NY Compilation Album For Beats in Space Radio Featuring Beastie Boys, Deee-Lite, Vu, and More

Beats in Space Radio is a DJ mix show that did a complete transition to Apple Music. Not only that, but it originated from the Big Apple, as in New York City. To show that appreciation, Belgian electronic band, Soulwax, released a new compilation for Beats in Space Radio, titled I ❤️ NY. According to Brooklyn Vegan, during their first appearance on Beats in Space Radio, Stephen Dewaele explained that “New York was such a big part of our lives,” explaining their motivation behind the album.
This new album features appearances from a wide range of artists, including names like Beastie Boys, Deee-Lite and Vu, for a grand total of 34 different artists who make an appearance among the 28 tracks.
Noticeably, there are a few 2MANYDJS edited tracks peppered throughout the list. 2MANYDJS is not to confused with Soulwax, which has a full band. 2MANYDJS is the DJ work from only the two Deweale brothers – Stephen and David.
Track List:
- The Philip Glass Ensemble — Rubric
- K Rob & Rammellzee — Beat Bop
- Black Meteoric Star & Will Powers — Freaks Only / Adventures In Success
- Jerry Harrison — Worlds In Collision
- Blondie & Fab 5 Freddy
- Chic — (Funny) Bone
- The Waitresses — I Know What Boys Like
- David Byrne & Brian Eno — Regiment
- Gong — Jungle Wind(o)w
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs — Art Star
- Deee-Lite — Deee-Lite Theme
- Run-DMC — Peter Piper
- The Minute Men — OK, Alright (2MANYDJS rework)
- ID — ID1 (from Beats In Space 185: Soulwax)
- Marta Acuna — Dance, Dance, Dance (Disco Version) 2MANYDJS Edit
- Unlimited Touch — Searching to Find the One (Remix)
- Ferrara — Love Attacks Again (2MANYDJS ‘Get Off The Speakers’ Edit)
- !!! — Hello? Is This Thing On? (Thomas N’ Eric’s Rub and Tug Throwdown)
- Theoretical Girls — U.S. Millie
- LCD Soundsystem — tonite (2MANYDJS Jack It Edit)
- Bobby O & Felix da Housecat — She Has a Way (2MANYDJS edit) / Silver Screen (Shower Scene)
- Beastie Boys — Bonus Batter
- Liquid Liquid — Optimo
- New Order — Confusion (Rough mix)
- Metro Area — Miura
- The Velvet Underground & Nico — I’m Waiting for the Man
- Le Tigre — Hot Topic
- BS 2000 — The Scrappy
Photo credit: Marv Watson