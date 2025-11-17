mxdwn Music

November 17th, 2025 - 10:50 PM

Soulwax Releases New I ❤️ NY Compilation Album For Beats in Space Radio Featuring Beastie Boys, Deee-Lite, Vu, and More
Photographer: Marv Watson

Beats in Space Radio is a DJ mix show that did a complete transition to Apple Music. Not only that, but it originated from the Big Apple, as in New York City. To show that appreciation, Belgian electronic band, Soulwax, released a new compilation for Beats in Space Radio, titled I ❤️ NY. According to Brooklyn Vegan, during their first appearance on Beats in Space Radio, Stephen Dewaele explained that “New York was such a big part of our lives,” explaining their motivation behind the album.

This new album features appearances from a wide range of artists, including names like Beastie Boys, Deee-Lite and Vu, for a grand total of 34 different artists who make an appearance among the 28 tracks.

Noticeably, there are a few 2MANYDJS edited tracks peppered throughout the list. 2MANYDJS is not to confused with Soulwax, which has a full band. 2MANYDJS is the DJ work from only the two Deweale brothers – Stephen and David.

Track List:

  1. The Philip Glass Ensemble  Rubric
  2. K Rob & Rammellzee  Beat Bop
  3. Black Meteoric Star & Will Powers — Freaks Only / Adventures In Success
  4. Jerry Harrison  Worlds In Collision
  5. Blondie & Fab 5 Freddy
  6. Chic — (Funny) Bone
  7. The Waitresses  I Know What Boys Like
  8. David Byrne & Brian Eno  Regiment
  9. Gong  Jungle Wind(o)w
  10. Yeah Yeah Yeahs  Art Star
  11. Deee-Lite  Deee-Lite Theme
  12. Run-DMC  Peter Piper
  13. The Minute Men  OK, Alright (2MANYDJS rework)
  14. ID  ID1 (from Beats In Space 185: Soulwax)
  15. Marta Acuna  Dance, Dance, Dance (Disco Version) 2MANYDJS Edit
  16. Unlimited Touch  Searching to Find the One (Remix)
  17. Ferrara  Love Attacks Again (2MANYDJS ‘Get Off The Speakers’ Edit)
  18. !!!  Hello? Is This Thing On? (Thomas N’ Eric’s Rub and Tug Throwdown)
  19. Theoretical Girls  U.S. Millie
  20. LCD Soundsystem — tonite (2MANYDJS Jack It Edit)
  21. Bobby O & Felix da Housecat  She Has a Way (2MANYDJS edit) / Silver Screen (Shower Scene)
  22. Beastie Boys  Bonus Batter
  23. Liquid Liquid  Optimo
  24. New Order  Confusion (Rough mix)
  25. Metro Area  Miura
  26. The Velvet Underground & Nico  I’m Waiting for the Man
  27. Le Tigre  Hot Topic
  28. BS 2000  The Scrappy

Photo credit: Marv Watson

