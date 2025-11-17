Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival Announce 2026 Lineup DJ Diesel, Gorillat, Whales & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2025 - 6:14 PM

The biggest bass music festival in Texas returns as Shaquille O’Neal’s SHAQ’s Bass All-Stars Festival celebrates its third year at Panther Island Pavilion on March 21, 2026. After bringing together over 30,000 fans across 2023 and 2024, the festival raises the stakes once again with a brand-new lineup, expanded production, including the return of ‘The Trenches’ 360° second stage designed to pull fans directly into the heart of the pit and a few surprises only Shaq could deliver. For tickets and more information, click here.

Performing at the event will be LEVITY B2B WOOLI, DJ DIESEL, JESSICA AUDIFFRED, GORILLAT, DRINKURWATER, SHAQ & FRIENDS, BIG FLORIDA, WHALES, TYNAN, CELO B2B NEOTEK and DREAMTAKERS.

Now in its third year, the festival has grown into a cornerstone celebration for the bass music community in Texas and beyond. Produced in collaboration with Medium Rare and Disco Donnie Presents, the experience continues to blend heavyweight music programming with local Texas flavor from food and beverage partners to interactive brand activations, immersive art installations, a ferris wheel and custom merchandise drops. Fans can expect a fully upgraded production environment, including extended staging, enhanced visual effects and expanded space for this year’s crowd.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz