Austra Shares Intriguing New Single & Video “Fallen Cloud”

Home News Anthony Salvato November 14th, 2025 - 12:04 AM

Pop-vocalist Austra released the third and final teaser track before her upcoming album Chin up Butter Cup which debuts later this week. “Fallen Cloud”, the new track follows both “Math Equation” and “Fallen Cloud” in this upcoming synth-pop album. This album marks Austra’s first solo album since 2020 when she debuted HiRUDiN.

The single is quick and upbeat with heavy synth and there is an eerie undertone that translates into the video. The video depicts various scenes of a woman on a beach and in the desert making her way to and from the sea while sequences of shapes and colors cut in between the scenes. There are more nature scenes throughout as a couple, now together, traveling together around these scenes which are once again overlaid with more shapes, colors, ;and later what appears to be computer script.Austra/s vocals once again shine in this single and the harmonies help bring the song home.

The scenes in nature contrasted by the neon colors of the glowing shapes stand in adequate contrast to the balance between Austra’s clean vocals and the electric sound of the synth and the drum loop.

Along with the two other singles, all signs lead to this being another strong project from Austra set to release in less than 24 hours. Chin UP Buttercup will have 10 total tracks and the run time for the album has yet to be released. However, since the first two three singles average around three and a half to four minutes, expect much of the same for the rest.