Austra Shares Mesmerizing New Single & Video “Siren Song”

Austra, the pop project of Canadian vocalist and composer Katie Stelmanis, will release her fifth album, Chin Up Buttercup, on November 14, through Domino and today, the artist has shared her majestic new single, “Siren Song.” “Siren Song’ is a dreamy trance-like plea for connection. “Siren Song’ exists somewhere at the intersection of ABBA, Ray of Light, The X-Files and Greek mythology,” says Austra.

“The artist adds: “ABBA inspired the early songwriting with Patrick. The Siren introduced herself to me, while I was improvising the demo recordings and I quickly realized that Orpheus would be our common nemesis. Following a recent X-Files binge, I was heavily inspired by Mulder’s desperate search for his sister. Ray of Light came in at the end as my co-producer Kieran Adams and I were establishing the sonic realm which would become the backdrop for our Siren to lament the loss of her lover to Orpheus and his pesky Lyre.”

Chin Up Buttercup features the previously released single, “Math Equation,” which Stereogum named their number one Best Song of the Week by writing: “The song is sonically bright but also full of empty space; it captures the sensation of being in an excited crowd and feeling completely alone. If Chin Up Buttercup is all similar heartbreak-inspired party anthems, count me in.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna