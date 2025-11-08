The Mountain Goats Share Dynamic New Single “Peru”

Home News Leila Franco November 8th, 2025 - 11:41 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

The Mountain Goats have shared a new single, “Peru,” a standout from their forthcoming album Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan. Produced by multi-instrumentalist and longtime collaborator Matt Douglas, the album is described as one of the band’s most ambitious works to date, with themes of survival and endurance within a sprawling narrative framework of songs.

“Peru” offers one of the album’s quieter, more reflective moments. The track takes on a hushed, almost pastoral tone, guided by soft acoustic guitar and John Darnielle’s gentle storytelling. The lyrics build a landscape of distance and longing, capturing a brief moment of emotional clarity in this chaotic world. The song’s stillness hits with emotional precision, which creates a moment of calm for listeners within an album filled with upheaval.

The accompanying music video is a simple visualizer, showing a radio perched on a tree stump beside a fire pit. The camera holds steady as the fire crackles and the song plays, alluding to the feeling of listening alone in a quiet moment. The minimal imagery lets the song convey a sense of patience and quiet reflection. “Peru” joins previously released singles “Armies of the Lord,” “Cold at Night,” and “Rocks in My Pockets,” each revealing different sides of the album’s world. With Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan, The Mountain Goats continue to expand their long-running storytelling world, adding yet another vivid chapter to their catalog of music.