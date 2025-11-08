Daft Punk Team Up With Epic Games & Magnopus For Cinematic New Video “Contact”

Home News Leila Franco November 8th, 2025 - 2:31 PM

Daft Punk has released a futuristic new video for their single “Contact,” created in collaboration with Epic Games and immersive media studio Magnopus. The video expands the world of The Daft Punk Experience, the interactive world that launched inside Fortnite in late September and offered a fully cinematic reimagining of the game’s opening sequence.

In The Daft Punk Experience, players are pulled through a portal into a kaleidoscopic audiovisual universe before landing inside the Daft Punk world. The new “Contact” video includes the two iconic robots on that same journey themselves. They drift through deep space toward a flickering signal, drawn into a visual voyage that escalates as the song goes on and nodding to key moments from the group’s career.

The pacing of the video mirrors the song’s own slow-burning structure. It starts off restrained and suspended in a zero-gravity calm before the track expands into its full-scale, emotionally explosive peak. It is especially fitting for a song that closed Daft Punk’s final studio album and now opens the door to the beginning of their latest digital world.

Just last week, Thomas Bangalter included “Contact” as the opening track of his surprise DJ set at Paris’s Centre Pompidou during the Because Beaubourg celebration, a performance attended by tens of thousands and considered a major cultural moment. In a very symbolic way, this song and music video is a story of remembrance and transformation. The new video just goes to show how Daft Punk’s legacy will continue.