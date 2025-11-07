Rag’n’Bone Man Teams Up With Danger Mouse on New Song “Time To Love”

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 7th, 2025 - 1:12 PM

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

Rag’n’Bone Man has unveiled his newest single “Time To Love,” created in collaboration with acclaimed producer Danger Mouse. The release marks another milestone in the British artist’s ongoing evolution, as he continues to refine his soulful, genre-blending sound. Combining blues, soul, and hip-hop, the track showcases both artists’ ability to balance raw emotion with polished production. With “Time To Love,” Rag’n’Bone Man continues to explore new territory while staying true to the heartfelt storytelling that defines his music.

Built around Danger Mouse’s cinematic production style and Rag’n’Bone Man’s unmistakable vocals, the song examines the idea of allowing love to exist despite fear or hesitation. “It’s about taking a moment to let love exist, even in a fast-moving world,” Rag’n’Bone Man explained. “Working with Danger Mouse has always been a dream of mine. I love his creative approach, and collaborating with him has allowed me to explore a different side of my sound.” The result is a track that feels timeless yet distinctly modern.

The official music video, co-directed by Broken Antenna and Tim Nathan, features Rag’n’Bone Man on a playful push-bike journey in search of love and meaning, echoing the song’s message of openness and discovery.

“Time To Love” follows the success of Rag’n’Bone Man’s 2024 album What Do You Believe In?, which debuted at number two on the UK charts and earned praise for its optimism and emotional honesty. After completing a sold-out world tour, Rag’n’Bone Man now looks ahead to 2026 with this new single, hinting at an exciting next phase in his ever-expanding musical journey