Danger Mouse & Black Thought Team Up With Rag’n’Bone Man For Collaborative New Track “Up”

Anthony Salvato October 8th, 2025 - 10:29 PM

Two legends of the hip hop and R&B industry have teamed up once again for a new single as producer, Danger Mouse once again reunites with a key piece in the iconic Philadelphia-based group, The Roots, Black Thought along with the British artist, Rag’n’Bone Man. The track, which is titled “Up” is the first joint work from Danger Mouse and Black Thought since their 2022 album, Cheat Codes.

“Up” opens with a calming piano and some light syncopated percussion in the back before the drum loop ultimately comes in. Black Thought has two longer verses on the track that naturally flow over a simple, but full-sounding beat. His verses are separated by a chorus from Rag’n’Bone Man that are backed up by synth strings that pulsate throughout.

The entire video is shot in black and white and is presented through a wall of old televisions. The televisions depict various scenes swapping in and out with Black Thought and Rag’n’Bone man during their respective verses and choruses.

This single is likely a prelude to a second studio album from the duo of Danger Mouse and Black Thought. The historic duo has each performed along many of the greats as Danger Mouse has his solo career along with his work in Gnarls Barkley with CeeLo Green, and an album or two with MF DOOM which Black Thought even featured on. Black Thought, who as previously stated was the frontman for The Roots and brings an illustrious career of his own to the table along with a voice and flow that has seemed to find its true potential on Cheat Codes.

Although there has been no official word on the status, title, or even release date, of a new album, the green and red eyes featured on an upside down Lady Liberty on the cover of “Up” are identical to the same eyes on all of the people on the cover of Cheat Codes. Whether or not the album is a direct continuation of Cheat Codes or not, the single shows plenty of promise for more on the way between the duo, and potentially a chance to recapture the greatness found in the highly acclaimed, Cheat Codes.