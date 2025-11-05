Primitive Man Unleashes New Single & Video “Seer”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 5th, 2025 - 10:56 PM

photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Primitive Man has released a new single and official visualizer for “Seer,” the opening track from their new album Observance, out now through Relapse Records. The Denver trio is known for their crushing heaviness, and “Seer” expands that intensity into something even more developed.

The song moves like a slow collapse, built around waves of distorted guitars and deep rumbling bass that feel almost physical. Between the noise, quiet moments slip through, giving the track a strange sense of space before the chaos rushes back in. Lyrically, singer and guitarist Ethan Lee McCarthy reflects on disillusion and the feeling of being trapped inside cycles of love, anger and exhaustion. It is less about rage and more about what comes after it. To be more descriptive, that heavy stillness when everything feels burned out.



The video, directed by Diana Lungu, matches the music’s bleak tone with dark, abstract visuals. Fading shapes and flashes of ominous faces, skulls, and brief specks of light shift across a black background, creating a sense of decay and transformation. The images rise and fall with the sound, echoing the feeling of collapse and renewal that runs through the song.

“Seer” shows Primitive Man stretching their sound without losing their edge. It is grim, slow moving and strangely beautiful, a mix of weight and emptiness that lingers long after it ends. After more than a decade of pushing their limits, Primitive Man still finds new ways to make despair sound alive.