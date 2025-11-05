Death Valley Girls Release New Song “Season of Dreaming” For New Compilation Album Slow Xmas 5

Home News Ajala Fields November 5th, 2025 - 8:48 PM

LA mystic-rockers Death Valley Girls have a new track “Season of Dreaming” for Slow Xmas 5, an annual indie Christmas music compilation album. The song is an ethereal midnight-before-Christmas spell that casts the listener into a wintery haze of artful sax runs and reverb-laden sleigh bells. Listen to the new song below.

<a href="https://bonesoundinc.bandcamp.com/track/season-of-dreaming">Season of Dreaming by Death Valley Girls</a>

According to Stereogum, Slow Xmas started out as a bit. Blank Check podcast producer Ben Hosley, once mentioned that he thought slowed-down Christmas music would be a good idea and then he went and made a whole record of it. Then he made more!

Slow Xmas is an annual compilation album of alternative and oddball Christmas produced and curated by Ben Hosley, senior producer and co-host of the podcast Blank Check with Griffin and David. This year the album will be released on vinyl for the first time (via Made By Mutant) and will include Meridian Brothers and Shannon Lay along with others. The albums of Slow Xmas past have included contributions from Dan Bouchner of Wolf Parade, Julian Lynch of Real Estate, Sadie Dupuis and Slow Gus.