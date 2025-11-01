Perry Farrell Joins Robby Krieger For Performances Of “Roadhouse Blues,” “Waiting For The Sun” & “Touch Me” During 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration

Home News Leila Franco November 1st, 2025 - 2:58 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

On October 30th, the 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration, a one-night-only tribute to one of rock’s most influential bands, was held at the historic Greek Theatre. The event honored 60 years of The Doors and spotlighted their groundbreaking 1970 album Morrison Hotel, the record that gave fans their favorite classics like “Roadhouse Blues,” “Waiting for the Sun,” “The Spy,” and “Peace Frog.”

Among the evening’s many guests, Perry Farrell’s appearance stood out as one of the most anticipated moments of the night. Marking his first public performance since last year’s onstage drama within Jane’s Addiction, where Farrell faced a multi-million dollar lawsuit and Jane’s Addiction ultimately disbanded, fans were excited to see the singer live again. Farrell joined Doors guitarist Robby Krieger for duets of “Touch Me,” “Roadhouse Blues” and “Waiting for the Sun.” The pairing brought together two generations of L.A. rock, with Farrell’s great delivery and Krieger’s unmistakable slide work performing these timeless songs.

The celebratory lineup also featured appearances from Billy Idol and guitarist Steve Stevens, as well as Greg Gonzalez of Cigarettes After Sex, each offering their own interpretations of The Doors’ expansive catalog. Throughout the night, Krieger led the ensemble through performances that paid homage not only to Jim Morrison and the original band’s enduring legacy, but also to the city that gave birth to their sound. According to Blabbermouth.net, The Doors’ music is now more influential than ever, calling them “icons of rebellion and creative freedom.” After selling over 100 million albums, it’s clear their rock influence isn’t going away any time soon.

Watch Krieger and Farrell’s duet performances below: