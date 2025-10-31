Grimes Teams Up With Sub Focus For Collaborative New Track “Entwined”

Home News Steven Taylor October 31st, 2025 - 5:42 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

English DJ and producer Sub Focus has teamed up with Canadian electronic musician Grimes for a new single off Contact, Sub Focus’ upcoming studio album. The track, which “connects in the realm of sci-fi and experimental drum & bass sounds,” can be found on Sub Focus’ YouTube channel.

Grimes’ light and airy vocals contrast the intense and energetic electronic beats of Sub Focus to create a futuristic and thrilling sound. The track comes after much anticipation for the collaboration, including a live debut of the song during a “Circular Sound” show earlier in the month. In a post to X (formerly Twitter) in July, Grimes stated ““I literally could not be more hyped on Sub Focus. Dance music has felt bizarrely sterile and increasingly so over time. Working on some stuff for his record and it’s literally hitting like the autistic sci fi shit in all the right places like it rly feels like cinematic, like I’m right in Neuromancer. But also it’s genuinely euphoric. It has been so long since I’ve felt euphoric about dance music.”

The track comes as a tasting of the 14-track run of Contact, set for a release next month on November 21st. It also comes in the midst of a handful of Sub Focus shows, with one tonight and another four set across the months of November and December. The track also comes hot off Grimes’ own release of “Artificial Angels,” her first release in some time and taking a stab at the ever-controversial topic of Artificial Intelligence.