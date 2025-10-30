Hawthorne Heights Announce Spring 2026 ‘If Only You Were Lonely’ 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2025 - 7:59 PM

Today, rock band Hawthorne Heights has invited fans to join them in celebrating their acclaimed album, If Only You Were Lonely, in 2026 with a special 20th Anniversary Tour. Featuring special guests letlive. and Creeper, the tour’s first leg kicks off on March 5, in Lexington, with stops in Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

“The best thing about looking back on the last 20 years is that you can do it without the fear of the past, but with the reverence that comes with the time that has actually passed,” shares singer JT Woodruff. “I feel like all of the noise of that time period was drowned out by the panic and stress that we were living under, when creating If Only You Were Lonely. The pressure of creating a 2nd album was almost too much to enjoy the magic we were creating, or even thinking about it as magic at all. While the fans never saw anything going on behind the scenes, If Only You Were Lonely is a true tale of triumph and tragedy that changed our lives forever.”

The artist adds: “It has all the haunting hallmarks of a fairy tale and horror movie, but rolled into a tightly wound package of true life chaos. During all of that chaos, we never gave up hope, which is why we are happy to finally do a tour of this magnitude, to show our fans that life is an experience that will challenge every single emotion that you are capable of.”

Lonely World Tour Dates

1/22-1/26 – Miami, FL – E.N.D. Cruise **

3/5 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

3/6 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theater

3/9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

3/12 – Denver, CO – Summit

3/13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

3/14 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

3/15 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

3/17 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

3/18 – Portland, OR – Roseland

3/21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

3/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

3/23 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

3/24 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee (Half House)

3/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

3/27 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

3/28 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

3/29 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

3/31 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

4/1 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

5/14-5/17 – Sonic Temple Festival **