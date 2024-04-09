Is For Lovers Announces 2024 Festival Lineups Featuring Hawthorne Heights, Yellowcard, Thursday & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2024 - 3:11 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Is For Lovers Festival, the North American touring festival that celebrates the vibrant spirit and culture of punk and emo, has announced this year’s line up will feature a mix of longtime favorites and newly discovered bands. Hawthorne Heights, Yellowcard, Thursday, The All-American Rejects, Movements, Finch, Turnover, Armor For Sleep and others will be performing at the event. For tickets and more information visit ISFORLOVERSFESTIVAL.COM.

June 22 – Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers – Harveys (Lake Tahoe, CA): The All-American Rejects, Movements, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Finch, Armor For Sleep, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Free Throw, with additional special guests to be announced soon.

July 20 – OBX Is For Lovers – Roanoke Island Festival Park (Manteo, NC): Motion City Soundtrack, Hawthorne Heights, Less Than Jake, Thursday, Armor For Sleep, This Wild Life, Battle Winner

July 27 – Pop’s Is For Lovers – Pop’s (Sauget, IL): Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life

August 24 – Iowa Is For Lovers – Harrah’s Stir Cove (Council Bluffs, IA): Yellowcard, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life, Action/Adventure

August 31 – California Is For Lovers – The Torch at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, CA): Hawthorne Heights, Saosin, Finch, Anberlin, Bilmuri, Cartel, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life, boycomma, New Aesthetic, plus more special guests

September 7 – Ohio Is For Lovers – Riverbend Music Center (Cincinnati, OH): Hawthorne Heights, Hot Mulligan, Silverstein, Senses Fail, The Devil Wears Prada, Anberlin, Arrows in Action, Emery, Snarls, Maura Weaver, Knuckle Puck, Real Friends, Movements, The Wonder Years, Turnover, For Your Health, Maura Weaver, Slow Joy, Leggy, Touchdown Jesus, Raging Nathans, Saturday’s At Your Place, Glassworld.