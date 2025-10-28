Touche Amore Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2025 - 6:24 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Touché Amoré are celebrating ten years of their powerful fourth album, Stage Four which is one of the Best Punk & Emo Albums of 2015-2019, next year and the band has announced a world tour playing the album in full. The dates surround the already-announced stacked Los Angeles show and include North American shows in April, European shows in June and Brazil in September.

The NYC show is at The Brooklyn Monarch on April 19. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time. Like the LA show, which is with Glassjaw, Saetia, Incendiary and Crushed, the rest of the shows on the tour are happening in partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Touché Amoré Tour Dates

11/8 – Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA

12/12 – Rec Room Buffalo – NY

12/13 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

4/8 2026 – Mohawk – Austin Austin, TX

4/10 2026 – Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

4/12 2026 – The Opera House – Toronto, Canada

4/17 2026 – Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

4/18 2026 – Howard Theatre – Washington, DC

4/19, 2026 – The Brooklyn Monarch – Brooklyn, NY

5/16, 2026 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

6/ 3 – 7, 2026 – Primavera Sound 2026 – Barcelona, Spain

6/8 2026 – Le Marché Gare Lyon – France

6/11 – 13 2026 – Greenfield Festival 2026 Interlaken – Switzerland

6/12 2026 – Die Kantine – Köln, Germany

6/13 2026 – Berlin Breakout! – Berlin, Germany

6/13 2026 – Berlin Breakout 2026 – Berlin, Germany

6/14 2026 – Fabrik – Hamburg, Germany

6/16 2026 – Flex Vienna – Austria

6/17 2026 – Lucerna Music Bar Prague – Czech Republic

6/21 2026 – Backstage München – Germany

6/22 2026 – Schlachthof Wiesbaden Wiesbaden – Germany

6/23 2026 – Melkweg Amsterdam – Netherlands

6/24 2026 – Trabendo Paris – France

9/9 2026 – The Beacham Orlando – FL

9/12 2026 – Cine Joia Sao Paulo – Brazil

Photo Credit: Owen Ela