Abortion Access Benefit Show Announces Lineup Featuring MGMT, Lola Kirke, Ani DiFranco and More

This past month, nonprofit organization NOISE FOR NOW and Abortion On Our Own Terms announced a three-city benefit series set to take place this fall in Nashville (September 22), New Orleans (September 27), and New York City (October 19). Recently, NOISE FOR NOW confirmed singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco will join the New Orleans lineup, and self-proclaimed cosmic cowgirl Kaitlin Butts will perform at the Nashville concert.

The nonprofit describes the event as a “joyful defiance of the continued attacks on our liberty and reproductive rights” to raise money and awareness for local abortion funds. “In the deep South—and especially in Louisiana—we know that we save us, that we are each other’s magnitude and bond,” says AJ Haynes, member of the Seratones and the former President of the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Abortion Fund. “Access to reproductive care is an essential part of our survival. And we’ll always find a way to make it happen.”

Kaitlin Butts, who recently released a record titled “Roadrunner” in June, will perform at the first of the three events in Nashville at the EXIT/IN. The theatrical country star will be joined by Lola Kirke, Devon Gilfillian, Morgxn, Annie DiRusso, and Gwen Levey.

At the New Orleans show, hosted at the Toulouse Theatre, Ani DiFranco will be joined by Pell, Wendell Brunious and The Women of Preservation Hall, A.J. Haynes (Seratones), Bo Dollis Jr., Saya Meads, and Nidia Morales. DiFranco is known for her activism , particularly regarding reproductive freedom. In 2024, the “32 Flavors” singer released a new song titled “Baby Roe,” a reference to the 1972 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade and a bid at drawing attention to reproductive freedom, something DiFranco considers a civil rights issue .

The last of the concerts will take place at the Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn and will feature American rock band MGMT, Ron Gallo, Pom Pom Squad, Becca Mancari, Meg Elsier, Roxiny, and Alison Leiby.

The concert series’ proceeds will support Access Reproductive Care Southeast, Louisiana Abortion Fund, and New York Abortion Access Fund. Those interested can purchase tickets here.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera