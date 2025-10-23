Bauhaus’ David J Calls ICE Out In New Single “ICE Too Cold To Thaw” Featuring Members Of Ozomatli & Spoon

Home News Cait Stoddard October 23rd, 2025 - 4:13 PM

The song simply roared out of me in a visceral response to the outrageous abuse of power that is happening in the USA right now.” says legendary post-punk artist, songwriter and icon David J about his new song, “ICE Too Cold To Thaw,” which is released today through Mexico-based label No Devotion Records. The new tune is a direct affront to the horrors and traumas experienced by non-citizens by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is the law enforcement agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that has been targeting undocumented immigrants across the country.

Assembling a veritable and impressive collection of artists and musicians, including visual artists Shepard Fairey and Tomo77, who created the front and back artwork, Ulises Bella (Ozomatli), Jason Roberts (Spoon), Rob Kaechele (DJ K), Slim Zwerling (Slim Zwerling & the Yums), Justin Carl Perkins (Mystery Room Mastering) and among others, David J has united them for his groundbreaking single “ICE Too Cold To Thaw.”

“Like a psychedelic town crier screaming, ‘hear ye hear ye,’ David reminds us of the folly of repeating history,” says Ozomatli’s Ulises Bella who plays baritone and alto sax on the single. “To me, the song is a call to arms to all artists and musicians to combat the casual fascism that Trump has unleashed with ICE terrorizing communities. We must stand together!”

Lyrically provocative and poignant (A mother and her babies / Cruelly torn apart / And carted off to God knows where / It’s enough to still your heart), the song is a call to arms to end the brutality. “I’ve been an eye witness to this outrage happening in LA,” says David J. “I’ve seen the brutality and resulting devastation first hand. It’s highly disturbing and heartbreaking. Something has to be done!”