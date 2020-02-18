David J of Bauhaus Releases New Song “I Only Hear Silence Now” with Emily Jane White

Home News Drew Feinerman February 18th, 2020 - 2:51 PM

Bauhaus Bassist/producer David J has released the visuals for his song “I Only Hear Silence Now” featuring Oakland based singer Emily Jane White. The duo trade off singing melodies, as just the singers’ voices are accompanied by grand piano, which present pure, raw emotion. The slow tempo and minor key signature of the song further pushes the somber tone of the song, and the pockets of space and silence only help to draw the listener in further.

The song is actually a reworking of the same track off of David J’s 1983 debut solo album Etiquette of Violence. he accompanying video features both artists, and was filmed and directed by Pierre Malacarnet and David J. “This video was pieced together over several months,” states David, “Most of the footage was shot by the intrepid Pierre Malacarnet at Beck Studios in Wellingborough, the site of the original Bauhaus recording of ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’. I filmed the game and lovely Emily Jane White in a 19th Century bathtub in San Francisco. Pierre then shot some other cut away scenes in Berlin and edited the whole thing together quite brilliantly. The mood of the film resonates perfectly with that of the music.”

David J is playing his solo shows in support of his latest album Missive To An Angel From The Halls Of Infamy And Allure, which was released in November of last year. Although David has enjoyed a successful solo career following the breakup of Bauhaus in the mid 1980’s, the band reunited last November to perform at the Hollywood Palladium. The band has played several reunion shows together since their break up, although no new studio music has been made.

Check out David J’s “I Only Hear Silence Now” below:

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva