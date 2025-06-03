Sam Fender Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Sam Fender has announced his North American tour dates for this fall, with shows lined up in key cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour kicks off on September 17th at the Roadrunner in Boston, then heads to New York’s Terminal 5 on September 19th. From there, he hits Philadelphia’s The Fillmore on the 21st, Washington D.C.’s The Anthem on the 23rd and Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom on September 25th.
He’ll also play the Evolution Festival in St. Louis on September 27th, followed by a stop at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee on the 28th. The North American run wraps up with two Canadian dates: Laval’s Place Bell on October 1st and Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum on October 3rd.
This stretch falls between his UK/European and Australian tours and offers fans a chance to see Fender in smaller, more personal venues, a contrast to the huge stadium shows he’s sold out in the UK.
Tickets go on presale May 28 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales starting May 30. Fans can grab tickets and find more info on his website.
With three BRIT Awards and multiple chart-topping albums, Fender’s 2025 tour is a great chance for fans across North America to experience his music live.
Sam Fender North American Tour Dates
Sep 17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Sep 19 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Sep 23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Sep 25 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Sep 27 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival
Sep 28 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Oct 1 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Oct 3 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sam Fender People Watching Tour 2025
Jun 6 – London – London Stadium (SOLD OUT)
Jun 12 – Newcastle – St James’ Park (SOLD OUT)
Jun 14 – Newcastle – St James’ Park (SOLD OUT)
Jun 15 – Newcastle – St James’ Park (SOLD OUT)
Jun 21 – Scheeßel – Hurricane
Jun 22 – Neuhausen ob Eck – Southside
Jul 3 – Silverstone – British Grand Prix
Jul 5 – Festivalpark – Rock Werchter
Jul 6 – Ewijk – Down The Rabbit Hole
Jul 11 – Lisbon – NOS ALIVE
Jul 15 – Montreux – Montreux Jazz Festival
Aug 8 – Copenhagen – Syd For Solen
Aug 16 – Manchester – Wythenshawe Park (SOLD OUT)
Aug 22 – Edinburgh – Royal Highland Showgrounds (SOLD OUT)
Aug 28 – Belfast – Boucher Road Playing Fields
Aug 30 – Stradbally – Electric Picnic Festival
Nov 14 – Melbourne – Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Nov 15 – Melbourne – Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Nov 19 – Brisbane – Riverstage
Nov 21 – Sydney – The Showring – Entertainment Quarter
Nov 25 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre Arena
Nov 28 – Perth – Kings Park