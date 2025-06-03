Sam Fender Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz June 3rd, 2025 - 9:52 PM

Sam Fender has announced his North American tour dates for this fall, with shows lined up in key cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour kicks off on September 17th at the Roadrunner in Boston, then heads to New York’s Terminal 5 on September 19th. From there, he hits Philadelphia’s The Fillmore on the 21st, Washington D.C.’s The Anthem on the 23rd and Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom on September 25th.

He’ll also play the Evolution Festival in St. Louis on September 27th, followed by a stop at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee on the 28th. The North American run wraps up with two Canadian dates: Laval’s Place Bell on October 1st and Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum on October 3rd.

This stretch falls between his UK/European and Australian tours and offers fans a chance to see Fender in smaller, more personal venues, a contrast to the huge stadium shows he’s sold out in the UK.

Tickets go on presale May 28 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales starting May 30. Fans can grab tickets and find more info on his website.

With three BRIT Awards and multiple chart-topping albums, Fender’s 2025 tour is a great chance for fans across North America to experience his music live.

Sam Fender North American Tour Dates

Sep 17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Sep 19 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Sep 23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sep 25 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Sep 27 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival

Sep 28 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Oct 1 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Oct 3 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sam Fender People Watching Tour 2025

Jun 6 – London – London Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Jun 12 – Newcastle – St James’ Park (SOLD OUT)

Jun 14 – Newcastle – St James’ Park (SOLD OUT)

Jun 15 – Newcastle – St James’ Park (SOLD OUT)

Jun 21 – Scheeßel – Hurricane

Jun 22 – Neuhausen ob Eck – Southside

Jul 3 – Silverstone – British Grand Prix

Jul 5 – Festivalpark – Rock Werchter

Jul 6 – Ewijk – Down The Rabbit Hole

Jul 11 – Lisbon – NOS ALIVE

Jul 15 – Montreux – Montreux Jazz Festival

Aug 8 – Copenhagen – Syd For Solen

Aug 16 – Manchester – Wythenshawe Park (SOLD OUT)

Aug 22 – Edinburgh – Royal Highland Showgrounds (SOLD OUT)

Aug 28 – Belfast – Boucher Road Playing Fields

Aug 30 – Stradbally – Electric Picnic Festival

Nov 14 – Melbourne – Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Nov 15 – Melbourne – Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Nov 19 – Brisbane – Riverstage

Nov 21 – Sydney – The Showring – Entertainment Quarter

Nov 25 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre Arena

Nov 28 – Perth – Kings Park