EMF Share Three New Videos “Hands In The Air,” “LGBTQ+ Lover” & “The Day The Music Died”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 22nd, 2025 - 3:16 PM

EMF has released three new videos for “Hands in the Air,” “LGBTQ+ Lover” and “The Day the Music Died,” leading up to their new EP Reach for Something Higher, out October 24. Each video reflects a different theme while keeping the band’s straightforward mix of rock and dance.

“Hands in the Air” was filmed during their recent tour across the United States and shows scenes of travel, open roads and quick moments from the journey. The song and video focus on standing together and staying hopeful, tying in with the band’s ongoing interest in social and political issues.

“LGBTQ+ Lover,” featuring Ecce Schnak, is a clear statement of support for the queer community. The song pairs a driving beat with lyrics about equality and acceptance. The video mixes shots of the band with flashes of city life and movement, keeping the message upfront and simple.

“The Day the Music Died” is dedicated to Greenpeace and centers on the right to protest and environmental awareness. The video uses real footage from campaigns and gatherings, connecting the band’s music to current activism.