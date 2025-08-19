Story Of The Year and Senses Fail Announce Fall & Winter 2025 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Trent Tournour August 19th, 2025 - 10:04 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Post-Hardcore legends and longtime friends, Story Of The Year and Senses Fail will be crisscrossing the country together this Autumn for a series of double headline extraordinaires. The bands will begin their journey deep in the south in Atlanta, Georgia and will lap and leap up the east coast and across the midwest until finally making their final stop in mid December in Riverside,California. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

It makes perfect sense that Senses Fail and Story Of The Year would come together like this as both bands have been making similar styles of music for a very long time and have apparently been fans of one another for just as long. Tickets for this unmissable event will go on sale Friday August 22nd at 10am local time. Make sure to snatch them up as soon as you can because this tour is going to go down in the books.

The Scream Team Tour

November 17 – Atlanta, GA

November 18 – Raleigh, NC

November 19 – Baltimore, MD

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA

November 22 – New York, NY

November 23 – Boston, MA

November 24 – Buffalo, NY

November 25 – Detroit, MI

November 29 – Pittsburgh, PA

November 30 – Cincinnati, OH

December 2 – Milwaukee, WI

December 3 – Minneapolis, MN

December 5 – Denver, CO

December 6 – Denver, CO

December 7 – Salt Lake City, UT

December 9 – Seattle, WA

December 10 – Portland, OR

December 12 – Anaheim, CA