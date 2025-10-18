Ashes And Diamonds Share Stirring New Single “ON”

Home News Leila Franco October 18th, 2025 - 4:25 PM

Ashes And Diamonds have released their electrifying new single “ON,” the fourth track from their upcoming debut album Ashes And Diamonds Are Forever, which is set to release on October 31st. The song marks a new chapter for the trio, vocalist and guitarist Daniel Ash, drummer Bruce Smith, and bassist Paul Spencer Denman, as they move into a darker, more hypnotic sonic territory that showcases their depth as a band.

Built on Smith and Denman’s deep rhythm section, “ON” lets Ash’s guitar add that edge to the song. His vocals are both alluring and charged, resonating the song’s main theme of an unrelenting passion for life and love. “It’s the antithesis of complacency,” Ash explains. “Go for it forever.” Musically, “ON” feels timeless. It has a steady groove and shadowy melodies that remind listeners of post-punk sensuality while also pushing into more experimental territory. The repeating lyrics, “When you’re on, you’re on / Sister sister / Mister mister,” really capture the cyclical nature of desire and the rush of being alive.

According to drummer Bruce Smith, the song reflects the collaborative balance within the band. “Daniel made a demo originally, then Paul and I went to work with the arrangement,” he says. The result is a layered composition that cements Ashes And Diamonds as a band capable of weaving emotion and rhythm into magnetic pieces of music.