Ashes And Diamonds Releases New Song “Setting Yourself Up For Love” With members of Bauhaus, PiL and Sade And Announce New Album For October 2025 Release

Home News Rhett Kaya September 10th, 2025 - 5:46 PM

Glam-rock band Ashes and Diamonds have released their new song, “Setting Yourself Up For Love,” featuring Daniel Ash, from Bauhaus; Bruce Smith, from PiL; and Paul Spencer Deman, from Sade and Sweetback. The track serves as the second single from the band’s upcoming album, “Ashes And Diamonds Are Forever,” which is set for release this Halloween, October 31.

The lead single, “On A Rocka,” brings the energy through scathing riffs and a strong beat. The follow-up, “Setting Yourself Up For Love,” takes a moodier approach, building momentum through various musical effects, including a propelling bass, a reverb set to eleven, and vocals the band describes as “a motorcycle weaving through traffic.” The band members found the song creation process quite simple, claiming it started with “just the synth part and the drums.”

The album, “Ashes And Diamonds Are Forever,” is a joining of three musical talents with distinct ideas, styles, and notable histories. The record has been seven years in the making, with the initial beginnings stemming pre-Covid. “It should have been seven months tops,” Daniel says, “but because of Covid and the three of us being perfectionists,” the record took longer to conceive. The trio hopes the forthcoming album will inspire the youth to “smash down some walls, throw bricks, and be inspired like we were when we were young.” Bass player Paul Spencer Deman says, “Ashes And Diamonds is the sound of three people being honest.”

Fans interested in preordering the new album can check out the Cleopatra Records website here.

The tracklist includes the following songs:

Hollywood Teenage Robots On A Rocka ON Boy Or Girl The A Listers Plastic Fantastic Ice Queen Setting Yourself Up For Love Alien Love Champagne Charlie 2020

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva